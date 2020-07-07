Volunteers stitch 250,000 face masks for Salt Lake County

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson extended the County’s masks mandate until August 1. Tuesday, Mayor Wilson is calling on volunteers to help make face masks for those who need them.

Salt Lake County has partnered with a local non-profit, Stitching Hearts Worldwide, to re-purpose space at the county-operated Viridian Library as a sewing center to produce 250,000 face coverings. The center relies on volunteers to cut, sew, and assemble masks and the county is looking for more volunteers.

Salt Lake County Library staff have created a space in the event center to accommodate eight sewers, two sewing machines, and stations for cutting, ironing, folding, and assembling.

Salt Lake County has produced over 6,000 masks for our community of the 250,000 goal.

The sewing space provides an opportunity for people to come together in a socially-distant responsible manner to be part of the front-line COVID-19 response.

Salt Lake County has seen a sharp spike in cases over the past couple weeks.

County officials say masks are critical to mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Wearing a face covering correctly is one of the easiest ways we can help our local businesses, high-risk population, and our community as whole.