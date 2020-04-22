Volunteers needed to sew isolation gowns for animal shelter workers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Humane Society is requesting help from the public to replace gowns needed to handle animals safely.

Volunteers can follow an amended pattern to sew gowns that can be washed and reused to replace disposable gowns that were ordered previously.

The private nonprofit made a donation of most of its gowns and other personal protective equipment (PPE) on Monday, Mar. 30 for the Utah Department of Health to distribute to frontline medical personnel treating patients with COVID-19 in Utah.

Because of an order by Governor Gary Herbert, health care facilities, including veterinary clinics, must postpone all elective surgeries and procedures to preserve PPE needed by doctors and nurses, pet spay and neuter surgeries were suspended on March 25.

While the Humane Society clinic kept some PPE to handle animal emergencies, animal care workers require gowns and gloves to reduce the transmission of other common diseases between animals in the shelter on a daily basis.

Tony Thacker, Utah Humane Society animal care manager said, “We are making a call to the public, to anyone who knows how to sew, to sew some reusable gowns for us that we can wash and reuse and keep everybody safe.”

Those wanting to help can find instructions on sewing and a gown example can find info on the organization’s Facebook page.

The shelter said they would like to add thumb holes on the sleeves to facilitate placing gloves over the top and ties at the neck and back instead of Velcro closures. Tony Thacker said, “We aren’t concerned with patterns or looks, just function.”

Volunteers can drop gowns off outside of the Utah Humane Society in their north employee parking lot by the large white storage container Monday through Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The organization will also accept monetary donations.

