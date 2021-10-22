Vivint Arena offering free Jazz tickets during COVID-19 vaccine clinic

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. The government is close to publishing the details of a new vaccination-or-testing rule covering more than 80 million Americans at companies with 100 or more workers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Want a chance to attend a Utah Jazz game for free? You’ll need to roll up your sleeve and get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Jazz, in partnership with the University of Utah Health, will be holding a community vaccination clinic. The first 50 individuals receiving a vaccine shot will receive two free tickets to a future Jazz game.

The vaccine clinic and health fair is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. on Friday, October 29, at the main entrance of Vivint Arena. Parking is free at Park Place across the street from Vivint. Additionally, the free fare is available on the Utah Transit Authority for vaccination appointments.

The COVID-19 vaccines are free and you do not need to have insurance to get your dose. Nomi Health is providing the vaccines. Organizers say first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available, as well as the single-shot Johnson & Johnson.

Masks are required at the vaccination stations inside the arena. If you already have a vaccination card, you are encouraged to bring it along. While free Jazz tickets will only be available for the first 50 individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, additional prizes will be awarded to the next 50 participants.

Vivint Arena is currently requiring proof of vaccination to attend games, concerts, and shows. The requirement has prompted one fully-vaccinated lawmaker to boycott Jazz games.