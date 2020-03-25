Virtual workshops available every weekday to help laid-off workers

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Department of Workforce Services started a virtual workshop for those experiencing a temporary job loss due to COVID-19.

The Rapid Response workshops happen every weekday and last for 30 to 45 minutes. They provide information on how to apply for unemployment benefits, temporary financial assistance, and tips on getting a new job.

Workshops are offered on Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. through April 10. They may continue longer if needed. Laid-off workers can find information about registering for the online workshop at jobs.utah.gov/covid19.

“We know this is a very challenging time for many of Utah’s workers, but the Department of Workforce Services has programs and services that can help,” said Liz Carver, the department’s Workforce Development Programs and Training Division Director. “Our hope is that these workshops will help workers learn how to access those services and help them know they are not alone.”

Latest Posts: