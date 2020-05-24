SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Music venues across the county are not immune to the financial strain of COVID-19, and Utah venues are no expectation.
Ritt Momney, a local musical project of Salt Lake City Native, Jack Rutter is asking Utahns for help to give back to local venues during this unique time.
Ritt Momney has organized a virtual festival with a full lineup of artists from Utah to benefit Sartain & Saunders (Kilby Court, Urban Lounge, Metro Music Hall).
S&S has presented concerts in the Salt Lake Valley since 2003, they currently book over 1000+ concerts a year throughout multiple venues in Salt Lake City.
The Virtual Festival will be held Sunday, May 24 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on the Ritt Momney’s YouTube Channel
The lineup will go as follows: Ritt Momney, The Backseat Lovers (solo set), Joshua James, The Moss, Blue Rain Boots, The Rubies, Dad Bod, Brother., Kipper Snack, Courtney Lane, Anais Chantal, and Ellee Duke
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
What others are clicking on:
- Campers hear calls for help from a nearby climber who had fallen off a cliff
- Virtual Festival to save SLC venues amid pandemic
- 132 more cases, no new COVID-19 related deaths in Utah Sunday
- UDOT tips and warnings for Memorial Day travelers
- Rocky Mountian Power works to reduce wildfire risk in Utah