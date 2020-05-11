Vietnamese community, Pioneer Park Coalition partner to provide cloth masks to SLC jails

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Pioneer Park Coalition is partnering with the Vietnamese community to donate masks to the Salt Lake County Jail on Monday at 11 a.m., the coalition said in a release.

The goal is to provide two masks for each inmate in Oxbow and Metro jails so that they have enough cloth masks to alternate them daily and ensure they are laundered. The donations will assist in these efforts. The donation will take place at 3365 S 900 W in Salt Lake City inside the auditorium at the Sheriff’s Office.

“The Pioneer Park Coalition is so excited to partner with the Vietnamese community in donating

masks to incarcerated individuals. This donation will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and

protect those who are at risk. We are inspired by the effort and dedication of these Vietnamese

Utahns to provide this generous donation, and are happy to facilitate this amazing effort,” Dave Kelly, Chairman Pioneer Park Coalition.

According to the release, when many of their businesses closed, the Vietnamese community wanted to lend a helping hand in helping to curb the spread of the virus. In ten days, those in the community sewed over 7,000 masks.

Huong Wang, who lead these efforts, stated:

“We feel that to help our healthcare system not getting overload, individuals also need to

have some type of protection to prevent the spread of the virus. Therefore, we are giving the masks

out to anyone that needs them.”

