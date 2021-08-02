‘Very glad I was vaccinated’: Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has tested positive for COVID-19.
Graham, who is vaccinated, announced the diagnosis Monday.
“I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” he says in a post to Twitter. “I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms.”
The Republican senator from South Carolina continues, saying he will enter quarantine for 10 days.
“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” he adds.