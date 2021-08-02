‘Very glad I was vaccinated’: Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

Committee Chairman Us Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee on the fourth day of hearings on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, on October 15, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Bill O’Leary / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BILL O’LEARY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Graham, who is vaccinated, announced the diagnosis Monday.

“I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” he says in a post to Twitter. “I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms.”

The Republican senator from South Carolina continues, saying he will enter quarantine for 10 days.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” he adds.