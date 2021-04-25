Vaccines still available in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Have you been vaccinated yet?

On April 26, the Salt Lake County Government is inviting Utah residents to come on down and take their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

According to officials, vaccines are available to anyone in need.

“This week, there are still 2,000 appointments available,” they share. “If you or someone you know hasn’t gotten their #COVID19 vaccine yet, there’s no better time than now!”

If you are a resident of Salt Lake County and would like to get vaccinated visit https://slco.org/health/COVID-19/vaccine/.

Anyone else not residing in the county that is also interested in receiving their COVID-19 vaccination can find a location near them through VaccineFinder.org.

Charla Haley, Public Information Officer for the Utah Department of Health, tells ABC4, that Utah residents can use the site to “search by vaccine type and for doses near you.”

According to VaccineFinder, states report data to its website to help residents in a few select states to find a COVID-19 vaccine in close proximity.