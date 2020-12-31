Vaccines intentionally left out at Wisconsin health center, over 500 doses thrown out

GRAFTON, Wis. (ABC4) – Federal officials are investigating after a person deliberately contaminated more than 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Wisconsin medical center.

Affiliate WISN reports that the FBI and the Food & Drug Administration are investigating the incident. Advocate Aurora Health, one of the state’s largest healthcare providers, the person intentionally left 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine out of a pharmacy refrigerator at their Grafton location, about 25 miles north of Milwaukee.

Following an internal investigation, Advocate Aurora Health says it was believed that human error was to blame.

On Wednesday, the person in question admitted they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration, according to WISN.

Advocate Aurora Health reports that person is no longer employed.

While the Moderna vaccine can be out of refrigeration for 12 hours, more than 500 doses of the vaccine had to be thrown out.

“We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine. This was a violation of our core values, and the individual is no longer employed by us,” Advocate Aurora Health says.

Over 265,000 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin and over 156,000 have been shipped while just over 47,000 vaccines have been administered.