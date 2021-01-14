Vaccine registration for older Utahns in Davis County to begin Jan. 15

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — On January 8, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced an executive order addressing statewide vaccination distribution. The order says vaccine distribution for Utahns age 70 and older will begin Monday, January 18.

The Davis County Health Department, per the State of Utah’s phased COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan, will begin vaccinating Davis County residents who are 70 years of age and older, beginning on Tuesday, January 19.

Vaccine registration for the Davis County Health Department will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, January 15. Residents in the 70 and older age group can start making online appointments via their website.

“Those scheduling an appointment online will need an email address and can schedule for up to two (2) people. For those who are visually impaired or do not have access to a computer or internet, they can receive help scheduling an appointment by calling (801) 525-4900,” the health department shares.

“There are more than 25,000 Davis County residents to be served in this age group,” says Trevor Warner, Communications Manager for the Davis County Health Department. “The reality is that these appointments will fill up very quickly and a person may have to try back week after week to get an appointment. We’re asking for everyone’s patience in this process as it will take many weeks of clinics for us to get to everyone.”

COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinics, for the week of January 18, will be held on Tuesday, January 19th; Friday, January 22; and Saturday, January 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We have set aside 75% of our weekly vaccine doses for this group and plan to vaccinate 3,000 residents next week. The remaining 25% of our vaccine doses will be set aside for our healthcare workers, first responders, and K-12 staff,” the health department adds.

Davis County’s vaccine clinics will be held at the Legacy Events Center, formerly called “the fairgrounds,” in Farmington.

The clinics will be drive-thru style but will also accommodate those who arrive on foot through public transportation or other methods. The health department asks anyone who makes an appointment to please not show up early.

Davis County vaccine registration follows Salt Lake County’s by two days.

On Wednesday, when Salt Lake County residents attempted to register online, many experienced glitches and error notifications followed by accidentally sent messages telling residents their appointments had been canceled.

Salt Lake County Health Department health officials say the notices are errors and that there have not been any scheduled vaccine appointments canceled.

In efforts to try and avoid any glitches in the system Warner says the Davis County Health Department has “double-checked our system and its capacity and we feel confident that it can handle the heavy load it’s expected to receive.”