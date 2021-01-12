Vaccine distribution underway at Davis School District

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC 4 News) – Tuesday is a monumental day for the Davis School District.

One of the state’s largest districts began vaccinating its employees at the Davis County Legacy Events Center in Farmington.

The first batch of doses will be employees like Cindy Porter, who is among those either aged 60 and older or considered high risk.

Porter is a bus driver at the district.

“When the kids do not go to school, I do not work,” Porter said. “I am grateful they are because even though I work for the district, I do not have insurance so I don’t know how I would be able to get the vaccine.”

Employees will be given either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The clinic has 14 lanes with a capacity to vaccinate 15 cars at a time.

The Davis County Health Department says it expects to administer 1,900 to 2,000 vaccines a day.

How many doses the district receives will vary each week.

“We are nothing more than recipients which we are excited about,” district spokesperson Chris Williams says.

District wide, staff will receive an email when it’s their turn to register.

To get a shot, employees must show proof or registration and a school identification card.

After the first shot is administered, the district says employees will receive another email to get a second shot.

“It is not going to remove our masks it is not going to remove physical distancing,” Williams says.

Porter is excited to get back to some normalcy. .

“If this will help the kids stay in school I’ll do what I need to do,” Porter says.

After the vaccine, folks will be monitored for 15 minutes.

The clinic is open all will from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.