OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Did you try to schedule an appointment for the vaccine and couldn’t get your browser to work? That’s because the Weber-Morgan Health Department experienced technical difficulties after thousands of people tried to register for appointments.

Jessie Vigil logged onto the Weber-Morgan Health Department site before the appointment portal opened on Thursday, to eagerly get her 85-year-old father in for the vaccine.

“I had four devices going at one time, to get in, just refreshing them and refreshing them and I did that for about 45 minutes to an hour trying to get in, and a couple of times I got in, filled out the form and the system crashed,” says Vigil.

Health department leaders say if you were registering during the crash and didn’t get a confirmation email, you’ll most likely have to wait until the middle to end of February.

“Our service providers are working together to come up with a more stable solution that will be slow and steady so it doesn’t overwhelm our systems,” says Lori Buttars of the Weber-Morgan Health Department.

Health department leaders say the site is up and running, but Vigil says she still can’t log on and worries for seniors struggling with computers.

“There’s got to be an alternate way for them to get in the system as well,” says Vigil.

The department has a team answering phones, but many people are still unable to get through due to a high volume of calls. It could take several weeks for the department to answer messages.

“We do have our appointments, they are full so we have time to figure this out before we need to register people again later on for the clinics in February,” says Buttars.

“I tried everything, you know I feel like I failed my father, by not getting him an appointment,” says Vigil.

1,350 people will be getting the vaccine next week. For more information head to Weber-Morgan Health Department or call the department at 801-399-7777