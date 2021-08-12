Vaccination required by concert promoter for Las Vegas theatres, more

Resorts World Las Vegas is shown under construction Monday, April 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. Owners have announced a June 24, 2021, opening date after more than seven years of planning and building. The $4.3 billion complex by Malaysia-based Genting Group has been under construction since May 2015. It has more than 3,500 rooms at three Hilton-branded hotels. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter)

LOS ANGELES (ABC4) – A concert promoter says it will require vaccination for concertgoers and event staff at its festivals, clubs, and theaters by October.

AEG Presents – responsible for Coachella, The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, and numerous other venues and festivals nationwide – made the announcement Thursday, saying “the decision comes on the heels of the dramatic surge in Covid-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads throughout the United States.

Its vaccination policy of requiring proof of vaccination to enter its owned and operated clubs, theatres, and festivals will take effect no later than Oct. 1. Leading up to that date, AEG Presents says it will implement a policy of showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of show date where permitted.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” says Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

According to AEG Presents, the policy will be implemented as an open-ended one, allowing changes or reversals based on updates relating to infection rates, transmission data, variant developments, and local and federal regulations.

While AEG Presents does not oversee any venues or festivals within Utah, here are some to be aware of:

The Bluebird Theater, Denver

El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles

Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, Los Angeles

The Ogden Theatre, Denver

The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas

The Jazz Aspen Snowmass, Aspen, Col.

Day N Vegas

For a full list of venues and festivals, visit AEG Presents.