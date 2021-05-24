Vaccinated? You have a shot at free flights, year of travel with United Airlines

FILE – In this July 18, 2018, file photo a United Airlines commercial jet sits at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(ABC4) – Vaccinated? You could receive a free flight for a year’s worth of travel from United Airlines.

United says the new sweepstakes is in support of the Biden administration’s national effort to encourage more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstakes, available to new and existing loyalty members, customers who upload their vaccination records to United Airlines’ mobile app or website by June 22 can be entered to win a roundtrip flight for two, in any class of service, to anywhere in the world United flies.

Through the month of June, 30 pairs of tickets will be given away. On July 1, United says it will randomly select five loyalty members who entered the sweepstakes for a grand prize of travel for a year for themselves and a company – in any class of service, anywhere United flies.

The sweepstakes is open to any resident of the United States who is at least 18 years old and a MileagePlus member. For more information and to enter, visit United.com/YourShotToFly.

The White House recently partnered with numerous dating apps, including Tinder and Match, to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

Shake Shack announced a special offer Thursday for its vaccinated customers across the country. Target, Krispy Kreme, Budweiser, and more are also offering freebies to vaccinated Americans.