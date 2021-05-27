Vaccinated? CVS Health offering cruises, vacations, more in sweepstakes

(ABC4) – If you have received the COVID-19 vaccine, or plan to receive it, CVS Health wants to reward you with new sweepstakes.

Starting June 1, eligible customers who receive, or already received, a COVID-19 vaccine through CVS Health can enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes, giving you the chance to win one of over a thousand prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.

Prizes include cruises, Super Bowl LVI tickets, and more. CVS is partnering with numerous companies to offer the below prizes planned to date:

CVS Health: (125) $500 giveaways and (5) Grand Prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions.

Norwegian Cruise Line: (100) 7-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to your choice of destination including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more.

Procter & Gamble: VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people including Super Bowl game tickets, airfare, hotel, and more.

Unilever: (250) Night Out coupon booklets to use towards free Unilever products e.g. Dove, TRESemmé, Suave, Degree, Schmidt’s, St. Ives and more. Grand Prize of a 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two.

Bermuda Tourism Authority: (5) three nights/four-day trips for two including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation, and more.

Hinge: (500) $100 gift cards for dates and (1) Grand Prize of a $5,000 gift card for an ultimate date experience for a winning couple.

iHeartMedia: VIP package for two to attend iHeartRadio Music Festival including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists and other amazing surprises.

smarTours: (6) fully escorted tours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare, (1) of which is a Grand Prize.

Wyndham Rewards®: (5) two-night weekend getaways with a Platinum membership upgrade and a Grand Prize seven-night getaway including airfare voucher and a Diamond membership upgrade, redeemable at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the globe.

All customers 18 years old or older who received a vaccine or certify that they are registered to get the vaccine with CVS Health before the end of the sweepstakes on July 10 are eligible to win. For more information, and to enter starting on June 1, visit CVS.com.

If you’ve been vaccinated, you also have a shot to win a free flight or a year’s worth of travel from United Airlines. Other brands, like Shake Shack, Target, Krispy Kreme, Budweiser, and more are also offering freebies to vaccinated Americans.