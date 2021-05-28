Vaccinated Americans have shot at win $1M payouts, free groceries for a year from Kroger

FILE- In this June 15, 2017, file photo, bagged purchases from a Kroger grocery store sit in a shopping cart in Flowood, Miss. Kroger Co. will close two supermarkets in Southern California in response to a local ordinance requiring extra pay for certain grocery employees working during the coronavirus pandemic. The decision announced by the company Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, follows a unanimous vote last month by the Long Beach City Council mandating a 120-day increase of $4 an hour for employees of supermarkets with at least 300 employees nationwide and more than 15 in Long Beach. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

(ABC4) – The nation’s largest grocery chain is the latest to offer giveaways to those who have been vaccinated.

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of Kroger – the parent company of Smith’s Food and Drug -, is launching a new effort to encourage Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Through a collaboration with the Biden administration, the Community Immunity giveaway event will start on June 3. If you have received your COVID-19 vaccine from any Kroger Health location, you have a shot to win one of five $1 million payouts, totaling $5 million in cash prizes.

You’ll also have a chance at getting free groceries for a year from Kroger. Ten free grocery giveaways will happen each week for five weeks, totaling 50 winners.

For more details, visit Kroger.com.

Starting June 1, customers who have or will receive a COVID-19 vaccine from CVS Health will have the chance to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. Over a six-week period, prizes like free cruises, Super Bowl LVI tickets and more will be given away.

If you’ve been vaccinated, you also have a shot to win a free flight or a year’s worth of travel from United Airlines. Other brands, like Shake Shack, Target, Krispy Kreme, Budweiser, and more are also offering freebies to vaccinated Americans.