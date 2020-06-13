Utah Valley University student dies of coronavirus

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah Valley University student has died from COVID-19, the school announced Friday.

In a letter to the campus community, UVU President Astrid S. Tuminez said Trevor Syphus Lee, 27, died from complications from COVID-19 on June 9.

“The loss of Trevor leaves an emptiness that cannot be filled. We offer our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and those influenced by this bright young man,” President Tuminez wrote.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Trevor received medical care. According to the state health department, Trevor had underlying medical conditions and succumbed to the virus.

Trevor was a senior and scheduled to graduate spring semester 2021. He was taking the summer off and was scheduled to return this fall to continue his studies.

President Tuminez called on the campus community to be “vigilant” in their care for one another. The university said it will continue to work with state and local health leaders and partners within the Utah System of Higher Education and follow recommended measures to protect everyone’s health and safety on campus.

Crisis and grief counseling through Student Health Services are available for students, faculty, and staff who may also be impacted by the news. Students may call 801-863-8876 to speak to a crisis therapist. Employees may receive emotional support through the Employee Assistance Program by calling 1-866-750-1327.

Friends created a GoFundMe page to help Trevor’s family pay for funeral and medical expenses.