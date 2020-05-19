Utah (ABC4 News) – As Utah’s workforce slowly begins to return their places of employment or exploring new opportunities due to a lay-off caused by the coronavirus pandemic, research website SeniorLiving.org has released state-specific employment data on adults ages 55 and older.

This age group is in a higher risk category for COVID-19 but represents a significant percentage of the workforce. In 1998, adults 55 and older only represents about 12% of the American workforce. In 2020 this group represents 23 percent of the workforce, the largest labor force share of any age group.

The coronavirus pandemic devastated a myriad of industries, leading to record numbers of unemployment. Between February and April, 2020 the unemployment rate for workers 55 and up soared from 2.6 percent to nearly 14 percent.

With Utah among other states begin their reopening phases in coming weeks and months, Senior Living.org says the lasting impacts are likely to disproportionately impact seniors for two reasons.

First, many seniors are not in jobs that take advantage of trends in remote work.

Second, older adults may be encouraged by health authorities not to return to jobs that are unable to social distance.

Senior Living’s study looks at the jobs that are most common for seniors, how have their labor force participation rates changed over time, and what impacts might arise from the COVID-19 crisis.

Some of their main findings:

In all 50 states and the District of Columbia, at least 20 percent of adults ages 65 to 74 are in the workforce. In seven states, more than 30 percent are working.

Since 2013, 46 of 51 had seen increases in workforce participation of 75-and-older residents. Seven states posted 20 percent gains, including Vermont, West Virginia, Maine, Georgia, Michigan, Rhode Island and Connecticut.



So where does Utah stand in terms on seniors in the workforce?

Age 55 and older in the workforce: 33.8% (ranked #21)

Age 55-64 in the workforce: 68.2%

Ages 65-74 in the workforce: 26.8%

Ages 75+ in the workforce: 6.8%

Additionally, Senior Living says pre-crisis, the possibility of a labor-free retirement for seniors depended on a huge range of factors. Many workers assumed they would need to maintain part-time employment in retirement, in fact in a study conducted before the coronavirus pandemic about 65 percent of non-retirees said they expected they’d need to continue working in retirement.

