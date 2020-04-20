Utah’s Judiciary ready to help through technology amid coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The coronavirus outbreak has forced some rapid changes in Utah but the state’s courts are ready to continue serving through technology.

Utah’s Judicial Branch has been working to ensure that people’s rights are still protected during the coronavirus outbreak by moving hearings and services online or by phone.

Hearings:

According to the state, essential hearings will move forward as outlined by the Chief Justice’s Administrative Order. Utah has been rolling out equipment and staff training for this to happen. Some of these hearings include bail hearings, sentencings, domestic violence cases and welfare hearings.

A judge can now hold a remote hearing with a defendant, their attorney, the prosecutor, and the judicial assistant, all from different locations.

The Utah Supreme Court and Utah Court of Appeals are also holding hearings online and will live stream their proceedings.

Services:

Even if it becomes necessary to physically shut down courthouses, the state says that courthouses will still be active and open for business.

However, patrons are encouraged to contact their local courts by phone or email. Many documents can now be filed through email. Patrons can use Online Court Assistance Program (OCAP) to prepare documents for protective order, divorce, parentage, and guardianship cases; just to name a few.

Staff and Judges:

In order to align with the Chief Justice and Utah’s Governor order to limit unnecessary travel and to maintain social distancing, court personnel are encouraged to work remotely. Court staff can still be reached by phone or email during normal business hours.

Latest posts: