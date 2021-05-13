Utah’s interagency COVID-19 response coming to an end, UDOH taking sole command

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After over a year, Utah’s full on response to the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end.

Since March 2020, Utah has undergone a larger-than-ever-before interagency effort, called Unified Command, to manage the state’s response to the pandemic.

Starting Monday, May 17, Utah’s pandemic response will revert to the sole command of the Utah Department of Health, under the direction of Rich Saunders, according to Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson.

While a number of state employees will continue to support UDOH for the foreseeable future, and weekly COVID-19 briefings will continue through the end of May. After that, Lt. Gov. Henderson says briefings will slow down.

UDOH’s online resources, and the data dashboard, related to COVID-19 will continue to function, as will the state’s COVID-19 social media accounts.

During Thursday’s briefing, Governor Spencer Cox announced an end to the school mask requirement, as well as the possibility of incentives for more Utahns to get the COVID-19 vaccine.