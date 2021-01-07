Utah’s first COVID vaccine recipient gets booster shot saying, ‘So far, so good’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – It was another historic day for University of Utah Health. Thursday, Utah’s first vaccine recipient and hospital Medical Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse Christy Mulder got her booster.

“I feel good. So far, so good,” she says.

It’s been 23 days since Mulder got the first Pfizer vaccine in the State of Utah, allowing her to finally get that coveted second shot.

“I didn’t have any side effects from the first shot, and so, I’m hoping the same for my second,” she adds.

Remember Christy Mulder. She was Utah’s first to get COVID-19 vaccine, and she just got her second shot @UofUHealth.@abc4utah pic.twitter.com/QLwHTLpBgd — Jason Nguyen (@FollowWIN) January 7, 2021

U of U Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas L. Miller says patients of the vaccine may feel fatigued, run a fever, or have a headache.

He says the vaccine is 50 percent effective after the first dose, and roughly 21 days after the second, the vaccine is 95 percent effective.

“So far we anticipate that about 80 percent of our healthcare workers will accept and receive the vaccine,” says Dr. Miller.

The COVID-19 vaccine isn’t mandated by law but is under an Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA.

Mulder says she feels safe with the vaccine and expresses it to anyone open to the conversation.

“There has been a wide scale of different things, so there are people on all ends of the spectrum,” she says.

Mulder tells us most people are encouraged to get the shot, and others are a little nervous and skeptical.

She says there is hope, and she’s a living example of it.

“I’m looking forward to settling down with like all of this COVID craziness,” says Mulder.

Dr. Miller says Utahns can expect more vaccines soon adding, “I think you will see in the next 30-60 days that a much more rapid uptake of the vaccine as it makes its way out to the public in a more efficient way.”