Utah’s empty roads not an excuse to speed

Utah (ABC4 News) – With Utah’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive still in place, Utah’s roads are much emptier than usual.
According to Sgt. Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol, from March 14 to April 23, there have been 7,016 speeding citations and warnings issued on Utah roads.
On the same dates in 2019, UHP troopers issued 16,282 speeding citations and warnings.
Sgt. Street told ABC4 News that UHP troopers have been much more selective in their enforcement errors due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said over the past five to six weeks there has been 33 to 50 percent less traffic across the state.
In addition, he said over the past weeks there has been an “unprecedented amount of speeders over 100 mph since the decline in traffic.”
Because UHP is being selective in their enforcement, troopers are less likely to consider a warning, and more citations are being issued, Sgt. Street added.
He advised that individual motorists utilize their vehicle’s cruise control at this time and set it at or below the posted speed limit.
