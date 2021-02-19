Utah’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, registration

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout is picking up throughout the state. Vaccine eligibility is opening for different priority groups, and many Utahns are wondering when, where, and how they can register to get their vaccine.

Frontline healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care facility staff residents, and K-12 teachers were the first to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021.

In early January, Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced Utah’s 70 and older population would be eligible to start getting vaccinated on January 18.

In February, Gov. Cox announced due to the state’s vaccine availability, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility would be made available to Utahns 65 through 69.

Vaccine eligibility for Utahns 18 and older with underlying medical conditions will open March 1.

ABC4 has compiled a list of Utah’s 13 health departments where residents can learn how to register and when they are eligible.

***This list will be updated as new information is released.

Bear River Health Department

The Bear River Health Department servers Box Elder, Cache, and Rich counties in Northern Utah.

The department will be making vaccine appointments online and over the phone by location nearest to the resident. If you are more comfortable calling, the department asks you to call 1-800-456-7707 and have your insurance card or Medicare card ready.

Central Utah Health Department

The Central Utah Public Health Department covers Juab, Millard, Sanpete, Piute, Sevier, and Wayne counties.

The department has eight offices throughout the six counties. Each office does its own vaccination clinic each week. The department will be making appointments online and over the phone. See their website for contact numbers nearest you.

Davis County Health Department

The Davis County Health Department says they will take COVID-19 registration online and over the phone. Eligible residents can call 801-525-4900 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for help scheduling an appointment.

Salt Lake County Health Department

Residents planning to get their vaccines from the Salt Lake County Health Department can register online or over the phone by calling (385) 468-4100.

The Salt Lake County Health Department says they will use age-based phases to determine appointment scheduling access.

San Juan County Health Department

Eligible residents in San Juan County can register now online or over the phone by calling (435)-359-0038.

The department says distribution location and dates will be announced weekly. The number of appointments they can schedule will be based on the number of vaccines allocated to San Juan County.

Southeast Utah Health Department

The Southeast Utah Health Department serves Utahns in Carbon, Emery, and Grand counties.

Residents can sign up to get their vaccine online or over the phone. Visit their website to register online over the phone at the office nearest you.

Southwest Utah Public Health Department

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department covers five counties in Southern Utah, Washington, Iron, Kane, Beaver, and Garfield.

The department says they will unlock vaccine registration on the website and phone lines at the same time. Both will remain open until appointments are filled.

Visit their website to register online over the phone at the office nearest you.

Summit County Health Department

Residents eligible to receive their vaccine in Summit County can register online or call their hotline at (465)-333-0050 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tooele County Health Department

Eligible residents in Tooele County can register to get their vaccine online or over the phone at (435)-277-2484.

TriCounty Health Department

The TriCounty Health Department covers Uintah, Duchesne, and Daggett counties.

For the new priority groups, the health department is working to open a more conveniently located clinic where residents can go to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents can register online or over the phone. Visit their website to find the phone number of the office nearest you.

Utah County Health Department

Utah County residents eligible for COVD-19 vaccine registration can register online or over the phone through their hotline (801)-851-43578. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Utah County Health Department is hoping to have a drive-thru up and running by March.

Wasatch County Health Department

COVID-19 vaccine registration for eligible priority groups is open over the phone at (435)-654-3276 Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Wasatch County.

The Wasatch County Health Department says appointments will only be made over the phone via the hotline.

Weber-Morgan Health Department

Eligible vaccination groups in Weber and Morgan counties can register to get their COVID-19 vaccines online or over the phone at (801)-399-7777.

The Weber-Morgan Health Department uses a waitlist and call-back system. Residents’ information will be recorded on a first come first serve basis. Residents who signup online will receive an email when a vaccine appointment is available. The call-back list is made up of residents who call in and want a vaccine, health department staff and volunteers take resident’s information over the phone and put it on the call-back list. Residents on the call-back list will receive a call when a vaccine is made available to them.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit coronavirus.utah.gov.