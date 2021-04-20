Utah’s COVID-19 trends decline as 315 new cases, 8 new deaths reported

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 315 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, April 20.

There are eight new virus-related deaths, with four occurring before March 20, 2021.

A total of 393,272 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,498,939 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 5,100 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,510,088 total tests, an increase of 13,574 since yesterday.

In total, 1,916,922 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 18,065 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 375 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.2%.

There are 138 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,959.

Officials report 2,174 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Uintah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized

Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized

Female, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 393,272 392,957 Total people tested 2,498,939 2,493,089 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,174 2,166 Vaccines administered 1,916,922 1,898,857 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 138 138 Total hospitalizations 15,959 15,922

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

