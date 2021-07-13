Utah’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2.4K

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 471 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, July 13.

There are three new virus-related deaths since yesterday.

A total of 420,685 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,838,114 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,683.

UDOH reports a total of 5,177,718 total tests, an increase of 6,409 tests.

In total, 2,920,649 total vaccines have been administered, which is 4,678 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 490 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.7%.

There are 231 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,857.

UDOH is reporting 2,402 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

