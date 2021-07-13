Utah’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2.4K

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 471 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, July 13.

There are three new virus-related deaths since yesterday.

ABC4 Daily News: Get the latest Utah breaking news stories directly to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the free newsletter!

A total of 420,685 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,838,114 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,683.

UDOH reports a total of 5,177,718 total tests, an increase of 6,409 tests.

In total, 2,920,649 total vaccines have been administered, which is 4,678 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 490 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.7%. 

There are 231 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,857. 

UDOH is reporting 2,402 total deaths.

  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive420,685420,214
Total people tested2,838,1142,834,431
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,4022,399
Vaccines administered2,920,6492,915,971
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19231220
Total hospitalizations17,85717,822
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 8
Image

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files