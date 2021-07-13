Utah’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2.4K

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 471 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, July 13.
There are three new virus-related deaths since yesterday.
ABC4 Daily News: Get the latest Utah breaking news stories directly to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the free newsletter!
A total of 420,685 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,838,114 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,683.
UDOH reports a total of 5,177,718 total tests, an increase of 6,409 tests.
In total, 2,920,649 total vaccines have been administered, which is 4,678 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 490 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.7%.
There are 231 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,857.
UDOH is reporting 2,402 total deaths.
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|420,685
|420,214
|Total people tested
|2,838,114
|2,834,431
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,402
|2,399
|Vaccines administered
|2,920,649
|2,915,971
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|231
|220
|Total hospitalizations
|17,857
|17,822