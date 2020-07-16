Utah’s Associated Food stores to require masks at all locations beginning July 20

A personal point of view of shopping with a push cart in the grocery store

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Shoppers at Macey’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market, Lin’s and Fresh Market will be required to wear a mask while in the store beginning July 20, Associated Foods announced Thursday.

The company says an effort to be a “good community partner” and help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Utah.

“As local grocers, we feel a responsibility to help our communities battle this unprecedented illness. We also recognize our stores are primary gathering spaces in the community and want to do our part to encourage overall public health,” said David Rice, president of Associated Retail Operations. “This new requirement is based on our desire to do everything in our power to help slow the spread while keeping our team members and customers safe.”

The company says each store will have free disposable face coverings available for guests who do not have one will supplies last.

Associated Foods joins other major retailers such as Walmart who are now requiring masks upon entrance to their stores.