Utah’s 7-day average of positive COVID-19 tests surpasses 1,000

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,488 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, August 18.

There are 12 new virus-related deaths reported. Six of these deaths would have been reported Tuesday but were not because of a technical issue.

A total of 449,259 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,035,821 people have been tested. This is an increase of 8,890.

UDOH reports a total of 5,511,801 total tests, an increase of 15,758 since yesterday.

In total, 3,157,148 vaccines have been administered, which is 11,271 more than yesterday.

In the last 28 days, UDOH reports people who are unvaccinated are at 5.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, UDOH says those who are unvaccinated are at 8.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,004 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.7%.

There are 398 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,489.

UDOH is reporting 2,549 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, unknown if hospitalized

398 Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 449,259 447,771 Total people tested 3,035,821 3,026,931 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,549 2,537 Vaccines administered 3,157,148 3,145,877 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 398 382 Total hospitalizations 19,489 19,429

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of August 12