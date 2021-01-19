Utahns mourn loved ones killed by COVID-19

Carla Hitz of Salt Lake County (right) pictured with her sister-in-law Cheryl Kinsley who died in December from Covid-19.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Utahns joined Americans across the nation to mourn loved ones killed by COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Bells rang out at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City for the 1,507 Covid-19 victims in Utah.

They’re part of the 401,128 Americans who have died during the pandemic.

The nation marking this grim milestone just one day ahead of the one-year mark of the first COVID-19 diagnosis in the United States on January 20, 2020.

Carla Hitz of Salt Lake County lit a candle in remembrance of her 74-year-old sister-in-law.

“Cheryl was the most compassionate person I ever met,” said Hitz. “she was so beloved. We need her in our family. She was our matriarch. She was our glue.”

Back in December, Cheryl Kinsley, who lived in Arizona and is a relative of an ABC4 employee, tested positive for Covid-19.

“She said she was fine,” said Hitz. “Then within a few weeks she was gone. Just like that. Her husband passed away just two months before she did. There was no one there to care for her when she needed the help in the end.”

Hitz says she’s “thankful for the memorial because Cheryl died alone in the hospital as did all the other Covid victims, and this allows us to mourn collectively together.”