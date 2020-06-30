Utahns headed to New York may need to fill these forms out

SALT LAKE CITY (UTAH) – If you’re traveling to New York from Utah, you may have to fill out some extra forms.

New York State is asking airlines to give travelers the New York State Traveler Health Form from hot spot states.

New York State Traveler Health Form

New York states positive tests above 10 percent on a rolling seven-day average will need to be quarantined entering the state for 14-days.

As of June 30, 2020, the states include:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

Nevada

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Sources tell ABC News the forms would be passed out during boarding, and passengers can fill them out inflight.

New York State Traveler Health Form

Officials say some of the details are still being worked out with the forms.