Utahns create a petition to make mask-wearing mandatory

Utah (ABC4 News) – As Utah’s coronavirus numbers continue to grow many Utahns are wondering if mask-wearing will become mandatory.

Utah leaders have taken to social media sharing their concerns and thoughts on mask wearing.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said “Masks are estimated to be 75% to 82% effective at preventing the spread of COVID. Requiring they be worn in public statewide could help us turn the tide and save lives.”

Masks are estimated to be 75% to 82% effective at preventing the spread of COVID. Requiring they be worn in public statewide could help us turn the tide and save lives, @GovHerbert https://t.co/EV3DA9UR31 — SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) June 23, 2020

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said she feels if the governor required face coverings in public would “go a long way.”

Mayor Wilson also submitted a request to Governor Herbert to require face coverings in

public. According to a press release, the call for mandatory mask-wearing follows the recent surge of coronavirus cases in Salt Lake County.

Mayor Wilson formally requested that Governor Gary Herbert allow Salt Lake County to require face coverings in retail and commercial establishments. “Salt Lake County is in agreement with the State’s healthcare leaders and State epidemiologist, Angela Dunn, that we are nearing our last chance for a course correction to manage the spread and death of COVID-19,” said Mayor Wilson. “I don’t want more severe restrictions. Face coverings are our most effective tool in avoiding that.”

The County’s request to Governor Herbert asks for approval to require individuals to wear face

coverings in retail and commercial establishments, restaurants while waiting to be seated and served, and at community gatherings, the press release stated.

The proposed requirement would take effect 12:01 a.m. June 27, 2020. No decision has been made at this point.

Utah’s four largest healthcare systems are coming together to encourage Utahns to “mask up.”

Take our poll: Should it be mandatory to wear face masks in public?

Many Utahns feel mask-wearing while out in public should be mandatory. A petition was created stating the following:

“What we want: That Utah government will issue a mandatory face mask order for everyone who leaves their home during the pandemic to wear a homemade or commercially available cloth face covering over their nose and mouth.“

***1,447 have signed the petition

Don’t have a mask? The state has a goal to get ‘A Mask for every Utahn.’