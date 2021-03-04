Utahns 50 and older eligible to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday

Utah (ABC4) – Thursday during Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox’s weekly coronavirus press conference he announced Utahns age 50 and older will be eligible to register for their COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday, March 8, 2021.

Utahns who are 16 or older and have diabetes (Type 1 or 2), a BMI of 30 or higher, or chronic kidney disease will also be eligible to register to get their vaccine on March, 8.

Gov. Cox asks all Utah residents to please be patient when they go to make appointments on Monday. He says vaccine providers just learned about the changes and are updating their registration systems.

He says to please give health departments until Monday before attempting to register.

Gov. Cox says he is shooting to be able to open eligibility to all adults by early April if the state has enough vaccines.

75% of Utah adults ages 70 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. And 52% of people between the ages of 65-69 have also received at least one dose, Gov. Cox shares.

“Vaccine administration is the most important thing we have focused on this year. One of our top priorities has been to build an inclusive vaccine strategy so that our state’s vaccination rate reflects the population,” Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson shares.

Lt. Gov. Henderson also announced the state’s Administration’s Vaccine Distribution Roadmap. A created roadmap that will give guidelines for providers to ensure that vaccines are administered equitably throughout the state.