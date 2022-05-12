SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah woman has pleaded guilty to selling fake COVID-19 tests at Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday.

Court documents say Linda Tufui Toli was charged with one count of wire fraud for selling counterfeit negative COVID-19 tests. Toli was a former employee at XpresCheck, a service offering COVID-19 testing at the Salt Lake City Airport. Authorities say the scheme lasted from July 2021 to September 2021.

Court documents say Toli would intercept calls for customers scheduling tests at XpresCheck for travel. Authorities say Toli would cancel customers’ appointments booked with her employer while providing false procedural information to customers for her own financial gain.

Officials say Toli wrongly told customers they only needed a letter from XpresCheck to travel to certain destinations while also arranging for customers to purchase counterfeit COVID tests from her directly. Authorities say Toli would instruct customers to send money to her personal cash and banking apps, her husband’s Venmo account or to her personal email account.

Toli charged customers anywhere from $200-$250 dollars per counterfeit test result.

Officials say Toli would alter customers’ personal information such as their names and addresses on their XpresCheck accounts. Toli also used a “prior Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (“CLIA”) number on the counterfeit COVID tests to evade detection” and “conceal the scheme and artifice to defraud.”

Toli’s final sentencing has yet to be announced.