Utah woman collecting donations for Navajo Nation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah woman is having a donation drive to collect supplies for Navajo Nation. Whitney Foote of West Jordan is collecting a variety of items that people within the Navajo Nation are in need of from paper goods and non-perishable food to thermometers and N95 masks.

Related: ‘It’s a people in trouble and we have the ability to help’: Ogden distillery donates 485 gallons of hand sanitizer to Navajo Nation

Foote started the Facebook page ‘Utah Current Needs’ in March when the coronavirus was just entering Utah and in a few short months the page gained over 12,000 members. On her Facebook page, she noticed a lot of posts about how Navajo Nation was struggling in multiple aspects during the pandemic but never saw much traffic coming from the posts. Foote did her own research and decided that she could personally try to help improve the situation in Navajo Nation while using her Facebook page as a tool to receive supplies.

Related: Outbreak on edge of Navajo Nation overwhelms rural hospital

Foote reached out to the Navajo Nation President and he responded with ways to help his nation during this time and gave her a list of items that they are in need of. Foote says the link he provided her with is the easiest way to donate and also provides a complete list of items needed.

Foote will be filling an enclosed trailer full of the donated goods and will make the eight hour drive to Window Rock, AZ with her husband sometime within the next two weeks.

If you want to donate to Foote’s Navajo Nation efforts, you can text her at (208)-419-1079 or email her at wfoote21@gmail.com and she will organize a drop off location with you to donate the supplies.

What others are clicking on: