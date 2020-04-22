Utah Valley Chamber releases ‘Safe to Work’ plan

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – In support of Utah’s new ‘Utah Leads Together’ 2.0 plan, the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce has released their ‘Safe to Work’ plan which highlights best practices in the reopening of Utah Valley’s economy.

‘Safe to Work’ was created in consultation with private businesses, commercial cleaning experts and local health officials. The plan offers techniques local businesses can employ to reopen, or continue operations, in a way that protects the health and safety of employees and customers.

The plan emphasizes that any reopening of the economy should happen thoughtfully and be guided by sound public health data.

‘Safe to Work’ has the goal to get back to work while keeping the curve flat and highlights safe practices and consumer confidence and extensive safety practices for the food industry.

Some of the guidelines outlined in Utah Valley’s plan include having employee’s temperatures taken, changes to break rooms, designated disinfecting times throughout the day, employees wearing masks and social distancing between groups in dining rooms.

Other guidelines outlined are instructions on how to handle to-go orders, paper products and buffets.

To check out Utah Valley’s Chamber of Commerce’s full ‘Safe to Work’ plan check here.