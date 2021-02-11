Utah Unemployment: State sees an ‘overall decrease’ in claims

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) Some good news concerning Utah’s unemployment figures. After five weeks of increasing claims week to week, there has been a slight decrease in claims.

Here is the new data from the state:

“The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,548 for the week of Jan. 31 – Feb. 6, 2021, with a total of $22,103,518 of benefits paid. There were 33,691 continued claims filed during that same week.”

The release from the state continues, “The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Jan. 30, 2021, was 1,623. A total of 2,380 met the same criteria during the previous week.”

“After a five-week increase in continued claims, primarily a result of the recent federal extensions to the unemployment benefits, last week we saw an overall decrease in continued, ongoing unemployment claims,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “This is another of many indicators that Utah’s economy is recovering, and many employment opportunities are available.”

The state asks, “If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit ​jobs.utah.gov/covid19​ for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.”