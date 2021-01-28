Utah Unemployment: New claims decrease, 3.6% of Utahns unemployed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – New numbers for Utah’s unemployment situation for the week of January 17-23, 2021, shows a total of 18,994,077 benefits have been paid.

There were 4,535 new claims and 32,462 continued claims during the week.

The State reported, “The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Jan 16, 2021, was 2,383. A total of 1,641 met the same criteria during the previous week.”

“The recent passing of the Continued Assistance Act, extending various unemployment programs, was followed by increases in new unemployment claims as well as a subsequent increase in continued claims,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “However, we have now seen an overall decrease in new claims for two consecutive weeks along with the recent publication of a 3.6% unemployment rate for the state of Utah; both positive indicators that employment opportunities continue to exist as Utah’s economy recovers from this difficult pandemic.”

The state asks if COVID-19 has impacted an individual’s employment, they should visit https://jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information, including help for employees and employers returning to work.