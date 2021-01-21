Utah Unemployment: Continued Assistance Act increases benefit claims

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah has released the weekly claims report for the week of Jan. 10-17. The number of new claims is 6,814, and a total of $17,361,241 benefits were paid.

There were 30,902 continuing claims filed.

The graph below shows how last week differed from the week before.

The latest numbers show 1.641 people did not request a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Jan. 9, 2021. A total of 2,014 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“We continue to see a significant demand for the unemployment benefit; the passing of the Continued Assistance Act has increased that demand,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “While many of the temporary unemployment benefits were extended with the Continued Assistance Act, the unemployment insurance program remains time-limited; actively looking for work remains critical as we continue to see Utah’s economy recover from this pandemic.”

The state asks if COVID-19 has impacted an individual’s employment, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information, including help for employees and employers returning to work.