Utah unemployment claims take a significant drop

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah released the new number for the unemployment situation for the week of Feb 7-13. It was noted claims dropped.

Here are the new numbers:

The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 3,817 for the week of Feb. 7-13, 2021, with a total of $20,756,439 of benefits paid. There were 33,033continued claims filed during that same week.

The state also reported, “The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Feb. 6, 2021, was 1,649. A total of 1,623 met the same criteria during the previous week.”

“Last week we saw a significant drop in new unemployment claims filed, as well as a drop in continued unemployment claims,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “While both claim volumes remain high, the overall decreases are indicators that Utah’s economy continues to recover and offers many opportunities for employment.”

The state asks that if an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.