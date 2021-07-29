Utah tops 1K COVID-19 cases in a day for the first time since February

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For the first time in nearly six months, Utah has topped 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period.

The Utah Department of Health reported 1,113 new cases Thursday, the first time Utah has topped 1,000 cases in a day since Feb. 9. Three new fatalities raised our death toll to 2,450 with 353 people hospitalized with the virus throughout the state.

Dr. Brandon Webb of Intermountain Healthcare says intensive care units are once again filling up with COVID patients.

“The primarily older, higher risk population of the winter and last fall has really been replaced by a population that is largely unvaccinated and younger,” Dr. Webb said. “We’re seeing patients in their 30s and 40s, many of whom have obesity, for example, or other medical conditions who are not vaccinated.”

In a statement, Governor Spencer Cox said: “Today’s case count is another step in the wrong direction for our state. But we remain confident in vaccines to help us turn the tide. Unfortunately, nearly everyone who is getting sick, and who will end up in the hospital because of today’s case counts, is unvaccinated. This pandemic of the unvaccinated is tragic because it is preventable. It has never been easier to get a vaccine. While we are encouraged by increases in vaccinations, we need more people to protect themselves and their families.”

Dr. Webb said that the highly-transmissible Delta variant is fueling the surge.

“The pandemic is not over. This is a terrible disease that threatens people’s lives and livelihoods,” Dr. Webb said. “It’s affecting more and more Utahns every day. The consequences are not limited to health only. They impact our society and community in many, many ways. With increasing case counts, we are now again in a position where are going to have to face the possibility that social restrictions in different venues to control the disease, decrease hospitalizations and decrease unnecessary death.”

Healthcare workers administered 8,122 more vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, pushing the state’s total to 3,009,594.