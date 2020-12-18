Utah to receive fewer doses of Pfizer vaccine next week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Department of Health announced Friday that the state will be receiving fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week.
The state will be receiving 16,575 doses instead of the 23,400 they were planning for.
Utah Department of Health officials says they are working to figure out why the Department has decided on the reduction. Other states are also reporting on experiencing reductions in vaccine shipment.
This is a developing story. More updates will be provided as they become available.
