Utah Tax Commission to temporarily close counters

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Utah – The Utah State Tax Commission has decided to make some changes to taxpayer assistance offices.
The Salt Lake tax counter will now only be open in the Tax Commission building for critical issues such as cash payments for lien releases.
All other needs can be accomplished via telephone or online at https://tap.utah.gov
In addition, the Ogden and Hurricane offices are closed to the public until further notice, effective immediately.
