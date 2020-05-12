Utah Symphony postpones Deer Valley Music Festival in Park City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Symphony has announced the postponement of their six-week, 19 concert Deer Valley Music Festival in Park City due to coronavirus concerns. The decision was made after consulting with local community partners and Summit County health officials.

“We are saddened that it has become necessary to postpone the Deer Valley Music Festival this summer, and we are working hard to reschedule performances into summer 2021. Our first priority is the health and safety of our musicians, staff and the public,” said Patricia A. Richards, Interim President & CEO for Utah Symphony and Utah Opera. “Our decision has been made with careful consideration of state recommendations for reopening large public gatherings and on the advice of county health officials. We look forward to presenting a renewed and vibrant outdoor season in summer 2021 when we can once again join together as a community over great live music.”

The concert series was scheduled to begin on July 3 and were to take place at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater. Several groups were lined-up to perform with the symphony such as The Beach Boys, Ben Folds, Kool & the Gang and the Little River Band.

Current Deer Valley Music Festival ticket buyers will be issued tickets for new performance dates when they are announced and do not need to take any action at this time.

“Although it was a difficult decision to not offer any of the highly anticipated annual concerts, we all agree that pausing these events this year is in the best interest of the health and safety of our community, our guests and our staff members,” said Deer Valley President and COO Todd Shallan. “We appreciate the support of our three concert series partners and the understanding of our guests during this challenging time. We very much look forward to a summer full of music and celebration on the mountain next year.”

