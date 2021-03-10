Utah surpasses 900,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered

(ABC4) – On Wednesday, March 10, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 658 new coronavirus cases.

There are two newly reported deaths.

A total of 376,327 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,265,344 people have been tested, an increase of 7,955.

UDOH reports 3,952,437 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 18,159 since yesterday.

The state reports 902,391 total vaccines administered which is 23,90 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.16%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 520 per day.

There are 175 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,986.

Officials report 1,992 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 376,327 375,669 Total people tested 2,265,344 2,257,389 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,992 1,990 Vaccines administered 902,391 878,487 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 175 187 Total hospitalizations 14,986 14,956

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

