Utah surpasses 785K COVID-19 vaccines administered

(ABC4) – On Thursday, March 4, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 611 new coronavirus cases.

There are 12 newly reported deaths today, with seven occurring before Feb. 11, 2021. Two deaths that were previously reported on February 23, 2021, were retracted (Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident and female, between 65-84, Cache County resident).

A total of 373,319 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,230,041 people have been tested, an increase of 7,286.

UDOH reports 3,867,952 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 18,363 since yesterday.

The state reports 785,523 total vaccines administered which is 25,990 more than yesterday. In total, UDOH reports 277,717 Utahns have been fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 10%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.8%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 558 per day.

There are 203 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,816.

Officials report 1,965 total deaths.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 373,319 372,708 Total people tested 2,230,041 2,222,755 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,965 1,955 Vaccines administered 785,523 759,533 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 203 212 Total hospitalizations 14,816 14,783

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.