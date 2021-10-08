Utah surpasses 520K total COVID-19 cases, nears 3K deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,637 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, October 8. A total of 520,190 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 362 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 187 cases in children ages 5-10, 77 cases in children ages 11-13, and 98 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 11 new virus-related deaths reported.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,526,903 people have been tested. This is an increase of 10,319.

UDOH reports a total of 6,348,491 total tests, an increase of 18,982 since yesterday.

A total of 3,548,335 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 9,282 doses since yesterday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 12.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 9.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,424 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%.

There are 572 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 22,622.

UDOH is reporting 2,994 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Uintah County, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Sanpete resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 520,190 518,553 Total people tested 3,526,903 3,516,584 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,994 2,983 Vaccines administered 3,548,335 3,539,053 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 572 567 Total hospitalizations 22,622 22,594

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 7