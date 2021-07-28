Utah surpasses 3M vaccines administered, adds 843 new COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 843 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 28.

There are six new virus-related death reported.

A total of 430,143 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,904,382 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,834.

UDOH reports a total of 5,290,078 total tests, an increase of 11,602 since yesterday.

In total, 3,001,472 vaccines have been administered, which is 6,578 more than yesterday. Of those, 1,472,552 people are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 649 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%. 

There are 350 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,476. 

UDOH is reporting 2,447 total deaths.

  1. Female, between 65-84, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive430,143429,300
Total people tested2,904,3822,897,548
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,4472,441
Vaccines administered3,001,4722,994,894
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19350338
Total hospitalizations18,47618,426
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 21
Image

