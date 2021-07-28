Utah surpasses 3M vaccines administered, adds 843 new COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 843 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 28.

There are six new virus-related death reported.

A total of 430,143 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,904,382 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,834.

UDOH reports a total of 5,290,078 total tests, an increase of 11,602 since yesterday.

In total, 3,001,472 vaccines have been administered, which is 6,578 more than yesterday. Of those, 1,472,552 people are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 649 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%.

There are 350 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,476.

UDOH is reporting 2,447 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Kane County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 430,143 429,300 Total people tested 2,904,382 2,897,548 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,447 2,441 Vaccines administered 3,001,472 2,994,894 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 350 338 Total hospitalizations 18,476 18,426

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 21