Utah surpasses 396K total cases of COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 327 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, April 27.

There are three new virus-related deaths.

A total of 396,004 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,538,247 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 4,730 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,596,604 total tests. This is an increase of 13,152 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,073,225 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 19,908 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 391 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.2%.

There are 137 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,102.

Officials report 2,186 total deaths.

Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 396,004 395,677 Total people tested 2,538,247 2,533,517 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,186 2,183 Vaccines administered 2,073,225 2,053,317 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 137 146 Total hospitalizations 16,102 16,070

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 22