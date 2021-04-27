Utah surpasses 396K total cases of COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 327 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, April 27.

There are three new virus-related deaths.

A total of 396,004 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,538,247 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 4,730 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,596,604 total tests. This is an increase of 13,152 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,073,225 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 19,908 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 391 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.2%. 

There are 137 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,102. 

Officials report 2,186 total deaths.

  • Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive396,004395,677
Total people tested2,538,2472,533,517
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,1862,183
Vaccines administered2,073,2252,053,317
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19137146
Total hospitalizations16,10216,070

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 22
Image

