Utah surpasses 380K total COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

(ABC4) – On Thursday, March 18, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 560 new coronavirus cases.

There are five newly reported deaths, with one previously reported death removed after further investigation, according to UDOH.

A total of 380,340 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,314,764 people have been tested, an increase of 7,526.

UDOH reports 4,066,552 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 16,975 since yesterday.

The state reports 1,080,039 total vaccines administered which is 25,312 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.2%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 484 per day.

There are 189 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,223.

Officials report 2,041 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 380,340 379,780 Total people tested 2,314,764 2,307,238 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,041 2,037 Vaccines administered 1,080,039 1,054,727 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 189 180 Total hospitalizations 15,223 15,198

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Transmission index as of March 18, 2021