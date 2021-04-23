Utah surpasses 2 million COVID-19 vaccines administered

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 344 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, April 23.

There is one new virus-related deaths.

A total of 394,678 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,520,126 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 4,580 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,557,810 total tests, an increase of 15,833 since yesterday.

In total, 2,014,815 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 29,519 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 369 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 5.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.9%.

There are 140 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,033.

Officials report 2,179 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 394,678 394,334 Total people tested 2,520,126 2,512,546 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,179 2,178 Vaccines administered 2,014,815 1,985,296 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 140 137 Total hospitalizations 16,033 16,004

