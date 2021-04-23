Utah surpasses 2 million COVID-19 vaccines administered

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 344 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, April 23.

There is one new virus-related deaths.

A total of 394,678 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,520,126 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 4,580 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,557,810 total tests, an increase of 15,833 since yesterday.

In total, 2,014,815 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 29,519 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 369 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 5.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.9%.

There are 140 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,033.  

Officials report 2,179 total deaths.

  1. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 22
Image

