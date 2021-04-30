Utah surpasses 2,200 COVID-19 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 338 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, April 30.

There are five new virus-related deaths, two occurring before April 1, 2021.

A total of 397,323 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,557,368 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 5,603 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,641,439 total tests. This is an increase of 12,091 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,146,777 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 21,945 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 378 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 145 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,174.

Officials report 2,202 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 397,323 396,985 Total people tested 2,557,368 2,551,765 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,202 2,197 Vaccines administered 2,146,777 2,124,832 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 145 142 Total hospitalizations 16,174 16,158

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 27